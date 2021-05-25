Kareena Kapoor throws it back to the Maldives in special birthday post for Kunal Kemmu, see pool pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a special birthday post for her brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu. Kunal turned 38 on May 25.

Kareena's post was a throwback to a family holiday in 2018, when they went to the Maldives with their respective spouses and children. The picture showed Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, lounging in a pool with Kunal, his wife Soha Ali Khan, and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

She wrote in her caption, "Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one." Kunal replied, "Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to," and added a heart emoji.





Soha also took to Instagram to share a special video montage of their most cherished moments together. She captioned her post, "Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu. Another year, another lockdown...but I am grateful for all that you are and all that you have become. They say a Gemini has two sides but you are a polygon of provocation, a prism of perfection - whatever shape you are, you complete the jigsaw that is us."





Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya paid a visit to Saif and Kareena after the couple welcomed their second son earlier this year. The trio also spent some time at the Pataudi's ancestral home in Haryana, where they were joined by Soha's mother, Sharmila Tagore.

Kunal was last seen in Lootcase. He is also known for having appeared in the Golmaal franchise, and the streaming series Abhay.

