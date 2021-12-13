Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others congratulate Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: ‘Crown has come back home’

Bollywood celebrities congratulated, Harnaaz Sandhu for winning the title of Miss Universe 2021. Actors Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon and many more celebs congratulated Harnaaz, for bringing the crown to India after 21 years.

Kareena Kapoor shared the video of the moment when the host announced that Harnaaz has won the crown. Kareena wrote, “Congratulations to the newly crowned #MissUniverse @harnaazsandhu_03”

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu. (Instagram)

Actor Neha Dhupia also shared the same video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations Harnaaz. You have made us all so proud.” Actor Shilpa Shetty also wished Harnaaz with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “The crown has a new queen and it has come back home after 21 years. Many congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu, on being crowned the Miss Universe 2021 and making all of us proud. #ProudMoment.”

Shilpa Shetty congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu. (Instagram)

Actor Raveena Tandon took to Twitter, “This is just fantastic! Congratulations #MissUniverse2021 #harnaazsandhu @HarnaazKaur #proudindianwomen bahut badhaiyan (Many congratulations)." Actor Nimrat Kaur also congratulated the 21-year-old winner and wrote, “Leading from the front!!! What a proud proud moment for India!!! Hugest congratulations.”

Lara Dutta, who won the title of Miss Universe 2000, 21 years back, also congratulated Harnaaz. Lara wrote, “Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We’ve waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true!” Actor and Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram. She said, “And the new Miss Universe is..Miss India.” She added, “Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 bringing the crown home after 21 years.”

Harnaaz, started her career in modelling when she was just 17. She has previously been crowned Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and was even placed in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019.

The ceremony took place at the Israeli Red Sea resort town at Eilat, Israel and it was broadcast to over 600 million viewers across 172 countries.