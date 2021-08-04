Kareena Kapoor shows how she layers two pizza slices together, fans dub it 'pizza sandwich'

Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday shared a fresh video and talked about her love for pizza, particularly during her pregnancies.

Sharing it on Instagram, she said: "Here's an interesting thing you guys ‘knead’ to know about me. When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book."

In the video she shared, Kareena Kapoor is at the terrace of her new home, with a huge box of pizza in front of her. She opens it, picks up a slice of pizza and, then, on a second thought, makes a sandwich using another piece and bites into it. Fans called her cute in the comments and even dubbed her two pizza slices a pizza sandwich.

Kareena will soon release her debut book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will be out later this month. As a run-up to its release, Kareena has been sharing interesting anecdotes from her two pregnancies.

Few days back, she had shared a video and said how she had binge-watched the Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt’s Creek through her pregnancy. She wrote: "‘Mom TV time’ is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting #HappyCamper. Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey, which is captured in my pregnancy book… the pre-order link is in my bio. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt."

Prior to that, she had shared a throwback picture and mentioned how it was quite possible to be a fashionista even when one is pregnant. Sharing it, she had written: "Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting.