Kareena Kapoor spends quality time with Jehangir as she takes a day off from work, Anushka Sharma reacts. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently shooting in London, took a day off from work to spend some quality time with younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, she shared many pictures with her son on Wednesday. The mother-son duo spent time in a park under a clear sky. Along with fans, Anushka Sharma reacted to their pictures. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor steps out for dinner with Karisma Kapoor in London, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain join them. See post)

In the pictures, Kareena wore a half sleeve black jacket over a shirt. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses with matching high boots. Jeh wore a red half sleeve jacket with pair of black boots. In one of the pictures, Jehangir stood facing a tree and Kareena kept her hand on his head with love while posing for the camera. In another picture, Kareena looked at her son while he was pointing at something with his hand with hundreds of leaves lying on the ground.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Kiss a tree..Be free…Fall with the love of my life (red heart emoji) #Day off from work…Loving it.” Actor Anushka Sharma dropped a heart emoji on the photos.

Reacting to Kareena's series of photos, one of her fans wrote, “He (Jehangir) is always curious and pointing out the things with his little hand (red heart emojis).” Another fan commented, “Bebo and mini bebo.” Other fan wrote, “Such an adorable picture, Love you Jeh." Many fans dropped heart emojis for Jehangir.

Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan, four years after their marriage in 2016. Then, they welcomed their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

Kareena is currently shooting for her Hansal Mehta film in London. Her son Jeh is also with her. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which did not perform well at the box office. She has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, based on the popular book, The Devotion Of Suspect X in the pipeline.

