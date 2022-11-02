Kareena Kapoor steps out for dinner with Karisma Kapoor in London, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain join them. See post

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently shooting in London, was joined by her family members in the UK city. Taking to Instagram, Kareena's cousin Aadar Jain shared a photo featuring Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain as they posed together inside a London hotel. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor sports no-makeup look in new pics with a fan in London as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film)

In the photo, Kareena wore a white turtleneck sweater and black pants under a jacket. She opted for black heels and also carried a blue bag. Karisma who stood next to her sister, wore a black and white outfit with matching shoes and a bag.

All of them were dressed in warm clothes as they stepped out for dinner. Aadar Jain geo-tagged the location as Claridge's, a luxury hotel in London. Sharing the photo, Aadar didn't caption the post but added a black heart emoji.

Kareena is currently shooting for her film in London. A few days ago, on Halloween, she shared a blurred picture of herself from the sets. In the picture, clicked at night, Kareena looked at the camera wearing a long jacket. She captioned the post, "My Halloween 2022 (red heart emoji) (camera emoji) @khamkhaphotoartist."

Kareena, who flew to London a few weeks ago for the first shooting schedule of Hansal Mehta's next, returned to Mumbai to celebrate Diwali with her family. She again flew to London with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. Earlier, Kareena revealed her look from the film. Reportedly, she plays a detective in Hansal Mehta's directorial. It’s said to be a murder mystery backed by Ekta Kapoor under her production house alongside Kareena herself.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was directed by Advait Chandan and didn’t perform well at the box office. She also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, based on the popular book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. In the film, she will be co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

