Kareena Kapoor sports no-makeup look in new pics with a fan in London as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London, filmming for her upcoming film with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Amid this, a couple of her photos with a fan have surfaced online. They appear to have been clicked on the film's sets as Kareena is seen in her look from the movie. Also read: Saif Ali Khan says ‘I am looking after Taimur, while Kareena shoots in London’

In the picture, Kareena appeared in a no-make look while standing next to a fan. She had her red hair tied in a neat ponytail. She wore a long coat with other warm clothes and posed with her hands crossed. She smiled along with her fan.

Reacting to her look, fans have called her pretty, even sans makeup. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Pretty.” “She is The Cutest person ever,” wrote a fanclub account, while others dropped heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor had flown to the UK for the first shooting schedule of Hansal Mehta's next. She returned home to celebrate Diwali with her family and later flew back to London. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport with son Jehangir Ali Khan. Meanwhile, on the same day, Saif left for the Maldives with their elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena had earlier revealed her look from the film. Reportedly, she plays a detective in Hansal Mehta's directorial. It’s said to be a murder mystery backed by Ekta Kapoor under her production house alongside Kareena herself.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was directed by Advait Chandan and didn’t perform well at the box office.

She also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, based on the popular book—The Devotion Of Suspect X. In the film, she will be co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat for the first time.

