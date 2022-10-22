Kareena Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar stun in black, Malaika Arora picks neon for a Diwali bash. See pics

The group of BFFs including Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora finally came together for a Diwali bash in Mumbai on Friday. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar also joined them. Also read: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan are 'golden' as they attend Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash, Aryan Khan also spotted. See pics

Kareena, who recently returned from London after wrapping up the first schedule of Hansal Mehta's next, was spotted in a knee-length black dress and heels with her hair tied in a ponytail and kohl-defined eyes. She also carried a matching clutch. She reached a Diwali party with Karisma, who was in a green outfit.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora at a party. (Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at a party. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika was spotted in a short neon dress with cape sleeves. She opted for matching neon and blue heels and carried a black clutch. Her sister Amrita arrived with Farhan and Shibani. The three were spotted in a car together.

Shibani wore a black and orange floral outfit with glove-sleeves. Malaika shared a picture with her on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “The lengths we go to just to get the perfect mirror selfie.” She also shared a solo mirror selfie and a glimpse of the decor at the party venue with candles and lights.

All of them except Kareena had also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Thursday. Karisma had decked up in a red saree while Malaika was in a black one with a lace blouse. Amrita had worn a velvet kurta-salwar for the occasion. Shibani had opted for a three-piece outfit with long cape sleeves.

Kareena had returned home last week after shooting for Hansal's film in the UK. Her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan had also accompanied her. The film is a murder mystery with Kareena playing the role of a detective. Her first look in aformal shirt and trousers, paired with a blazer had also leaked on the internet. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

