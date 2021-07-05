Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor sums up everyone's Monday mood with a no-makeup selfie: 'Not quite ready'
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor sums up everyone's Monday mood with a no-makeup selfie: 'Not quite ready'

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture on her Instagram Stories along with a relatable caption. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared a new selfie.

Kareena Kapoor isn't ready for Monday. The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared an up-close selfie, flaunting a no-makeup look, and spoke about her Monday mood.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor sported a blue and white striped T-shirt and left her hair loose. Sharing the picture, the Veere Di Wedding actor said, "Not quite ready for Monday."

Kareena Kapoor revealed her Monday mood.

The actor's new picture comes hours after she gave fans a glimpse of her dinner. Kareena had revealed she was having Italian food for dinner. In the picture shared on her Instagram, Kareena gave a glimpse of a portion of the Italian dish which was served with beans and capsicum. Kareena shared the picture with the caption, "Tim likes to keep it GREEN" along with red heart emojis.

In the past few months, Kareena has been cooped up in her Mumbai home with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons. While the couple welcomed their older son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, their second son was born earlier this year. The couple has refrained from sharing the name and pictures of their younger son.

While the little one has kept Kareena busy, Kareena recently said that she's going to try restarting her yoga sessions. Sharing a post on her Instagram, she had said, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people."

Also read: Pooja Bhatt wishes mom Kiran Bhatt with adorable childhood pic, half-sister Shaheen Bhatt reacts

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which was released a few days before the Covid-19 induced lockdown was announced. The movie starred Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Kareena is set to appear in Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will reunite with her 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan kareena kapoor pics

