Kareena Kapoor talks about losing sex drive during pregnancy, stresses importance of ‘supportive man’

Kareena Kapoor, who has two sons - Taimur and Jeh - with her husband Saif Ali Khan, got candid about pregnancy and more in a chat with Karan Johar as she launched her debut book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. During the conversation, Karan talked to Kareena about the loss of her sex drive when she was pregnant and how Saif was ‘very understanding’ about it.

“You yourself spoke about how you lost your sex drive and your husband was very understanding through those days. What are the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself?” Karan asked Kareena. She said that it is very important for a man to be supportive in such times and not pressure the woman to look beautiful or make her feel any less.

“People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’,” Kareena said.

“But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active’,” she added.

Kareena said that during pregnancy, a woman’s feelings should take precedence over everything else. “It has to be according to what the woman feels and what she is feeling at that minute. If your husband doesn’t understand that, then how can he be the father of your child? He has to love you in every form. It’s a topic that I have written about in the book because most women feel scared to talk about it,” she said.