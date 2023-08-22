Kareena Kapoor excited to watch Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon with her 'boys' Jeh and Taimur

Actor Kareena Kapoor is among the proud Indians who await the historic moment of Chandrayaan 3's landing on the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 hours IST, as per news agency ANI. Kareena said she is planning to watch the landing with her sons, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Also read: Prakash Raj clarifies Chandrayaan-3 joke after criticism

Kareena Kapoor on Chandrayaan 3

Kareena Kapoor has two sons Taimur and Jehangir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to the media at an event, Kareena said, as per ANI, “It's a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”

Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan since 2012. The couple had Taimur, their firstborn, in 2016. Their younger son Jeh was born in 2021.

Chandrayaan-3

Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched by Indian Space Research Organisatio (ISRO) on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander may create history for India by landing on the lunar south pole if all goes well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The live landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023 for viewers. Earlier today, ISRO released images of the lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

Anupam Kher on Chandrayaan-3

Talking about the Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon, actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “Dear scientists, staff, technicians and everyone at @isro ! 140 crore Indians in India and millions of Indians all over the world are already looking up at the #Moon with prayers in their hearts and hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land. Thanks in advance for giving us a great reason to celebrate what it means to be an Indian. Touch wood! Thu thu! Jai Ho! Tomorrow around 6.03 pm I will scream my guts out- JAI HIND!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON