Kareena Kapoor turns 46: Soha Ali Khan calls her style icon, imagines her in 80s; Priyanka Chopra says ‘no one like you’

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday today, September 21, and social media has been flooded with wishes from her family, friends and industry colleagues. From Soha Ali Khan joining the 1980s AI trend to imagine Kareena in the retro era to Priyanka Chopra sharing a heartfelt birthday message, the actor has received several sweet tributes on her special day.

Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others wish Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor gets birthday wishes from family and friends.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and hopped on the 1980s AI trend to wish Kareena. In the AI-generated picture, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal Kemmu are all dressed in distinctive 1980s retro attire and sport big hairstyles. Saif and Soha are seen rocking acid-washed jeans, while Kunal looks dapper in a white suit paired with a printed shirt. Kareena stuns in a black-and-gold mini dress paired with leggings, reflecting the fashion of the era. Soha and Kareena also sport big curly hairstyles, a look that was popular in the 1980s.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, "You were born in 1980 - a true blue '80s child so this seemed appropriate - happy happy birthday to my gorgeous, kind and loving sister-in-law 💕❤️ Here's to being a style icon through every decade gone and all to come!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, "You were born in 1980 - a true blue '80s child so this seemed appropriate - happy happy birthday to my gorgeous, kind and loving sister-in-law 💕❤️ Here's to being a style icon through every decade gone and all to come!" {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What is the plot of Kareena Kapoor's film Daayra? Daayra follows Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who leads an SIT investigating a police encounter involving men accused of a gang-rape and murder case. The film explores the investigation's moral complexities. What themes does Meghna Gulzar explore in Daayra compared to her previous works? In Daayra, Meghna Gulzar tackles themes of justice and moral boundaries rather than the more intimate exploration of patriotism seen in her film Raazi. How has Kareena Kapoor's portrayal of a police officer in Daayra been received? Kareena's performance as Ajooni in Daayra has been praised for its depth, with critics noting her strong screen presence in a widely complex narrative.

Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kareena in a saree, writing, "Happy Birthday Kareena. There will never be anyone like you (two red hearts)." Kiara Advani also wished Kareena, calling her the "OG Diva".

Priyanka Chopra wishes Kareena Kapoor on her birthday.

Anil Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena and wrote, "Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan You've always had that rare combination of confidence, warmth and a wonderful sense of humour. Wishing you lots of happiness, laughter and love. Have a great one, Beboo!!"

About Kareena Kapoor's recent work

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kareena's much-awaited film, Daayra, released on September 18. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Kareena and Prithviraj collaborated for the first time and play police officers in the film.

The story revolves around Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who heads an SIT investigating a police encounter. The case involves multiple men accused of gang-raping a young girl and subsequently burning her to death. The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team, who claim that the accused attempted to flee while in custody. What Ajooni uncovers during the investigation forms the crux of the story. The film has received a positive response from critics.