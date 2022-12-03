Kareena Kapoor urges BFF Malaika Arora to let her guard down in OTT series Moving In with Malaika: 'No guts, no glory'

Malaika Arora is all set to make her digital debut with her upcoming show, Moving In With Malaika. She is said to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the new reality show, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Ahead of the show's premiere, Malaika’s best friend, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan joined people who are praising Malaika on the reality show. (Also read: Malaika Arora sports denim-on-denim look for Saturday walk with pet dog)

Kareena Kapoor, who is a part of Malaika’s famous girl gang, said, “We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel.”

“Malla, let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because no guts, no glory,” Kareena added. Malaika’s girl gang consists of Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor and Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora. The ladies are often seen partying and spending time together.

Moving In With Malaika promises to bring celebrities who hold a close place in Malaika’s life. Her friends are likely to be a part of it, however, there has been no official confirmation on who all will be appearing so far. Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan will also be seen in the show.

Moving In With Malaika is produced by Banijay Asia. It will start streaming from December 5 onwards. Talking about the show, Malaika had earlier said in a statement, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day to day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this.”

