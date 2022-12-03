Malaika Arora sports denim-on-denim look for Saturday walk with pet dog

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. The actor and model is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. Be it shimmery gowns or looking like a billion bucks in formal pantsuits, or staying in style in a festive ensemble or the six yards of grace, Malaika knows how to top the fashion game with every picture from her best-dressed diaries. The actor is often photographed by paparazzi in the streets of Mumbai – be it running personal errands or stepping out of her gym.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora sets new athleisure goals in black top, neon green shorts

Malaika is also regularly spotted by paparazzi in front of Diva Yoga – her yoga studio in Bandra, where she regularly visits for her daily yoga routine. Malaika, however, started Saturday on a brighter note. The actor, who is an animal lover, was photographed on Saturday by paparazzi as she stepped out with her pet dog by her side. Malaika kickstarted Saturday on a happy note with her dog. In the picture, Malaika can be seen sporting the ultimate casual look – the classic denim on denim look, as she stepped out with her pet dog for company. Malaika's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are smitten. For the weekend, Malaika picked a pastel blue denim short with folded sleeves, and a pair of pastel blue joggers as she smiled and posed for the cameras. Holding the leash of the dog in one hand and her phone in other, Malaika showed us how to start the weekend right.

Malaika stepped out with her pet dog.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in a black cap with white details, and a pair of sheer white sneakers. The actor wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she smiled with all her heart. In minimal makeup, Malaika aced the casual look. The actor decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, as she gave fashion police a run for money.