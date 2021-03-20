Kareena Kapoor was first choice for Harman Baweja's Love Story 2050, was replaced by Priyanka Chopra after starting work

Kareena Kapoor was hot property after starring in Jab We Met in 2007. But did you know that in 2008, she was supposed to star opposite Harman Baweja in the ill-fated Love Story 2050?

Kareena had even shot for a few days with Harman, before bowing out. She was replaced by Priyanka Chopra, who was said to be dating Harman at the time. Harman, who is now pretty much out of the limelight, is getting married to Sasha Ramchandani. Pictures from his pre-wedding festivities were shared online on Friday by Raj Kundra.

In a 2008 interview with Hindustan Times, Harman was asked if he regrets losing Kareena, especially after the success of Jab We Met. He said, "She shot with me for a couple of days. But I don't think any other actress could have done it the way Priyanka has."

A 2006 report on IndiaGlitz estimated that shooting with Kareena for a week cost the production ₹16 lakh.

Producer-director Harry Baweja spoke about how he zeroed in on Priyanka as Kareena's replacement. He told a news agency in 2006, "We zeroed in on her name soon after Kareena Kapoor's exit from the film. She seemed to be the best choice for the role from every point of view, be it her persona, her dates chart, her sense of professionalism and the keen interest she showed in the film from day one. I am confident that she'll pull off the role very well, considering that it has various shades to it. She is no doubt a very busy artist but we have decided to make adjustments."

Harry said that Priyanka had been hired 'at the market price she currently commands', and that 'she deserves every bit of it'.

Priyanka is now among the most popular Indian faces in the world, after she moved to Hollywood and pursued a career there. The actor's most recent release, The White Tiger, has been nominated for an Oscar. She's married to singer Nick Jonas. Kareena, meanwhile, recently gave birth to her second son.

