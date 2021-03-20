Kareena Kapoor was first choice for Harman Baweja's Love Story 2050, was replaced by Priyanka Chopra after starting work
- Did you know that before Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050?
Kareena Kapoor was hot property after starring in Jab We Met in 2007. But did you know that in 2008, she was supposed to star opposite Harman Baweja in the ill-fated Love Story 2050?
Kareena had even shot for a few days with Harman, before bowing out. She was replaced by Priyanka Chopra, who was said to be dating Harman at the time. Harman, who is now pretty much out of the limelight, is getting married to Sasha Ramchandani. Pictures from his pre-wedding festivities were shared online on Friday by Raj Kundra.
In a 2008 interview with Hindustan Times, Harman was asked if he regrets losing Kareena, especially after the success of Jab We Met. He said, "She shot with me for a couple of days. But I don't think any other actress could have done it the way Priyanka has."
A 2006 report on IndiaGlitz estimated that shooting with Kareena for a week cost the production ₹16 lakh.
Producer-director Harry Baweja spoke about how he zeroed in on Priyanka as Kareena's replacement. He told a news agency in 2006, "We zeroed in on her name soon after Kareena Kapoor's exit from the film. She seemed to be the best choice for the role from every point of view, be it her persona, her dates chart, her sense of professionalism and the keen interest she showed in the film from day one. I am confident that she'll pull off the role very well, considering that it has various shades to it. She is no doubt a very busy artist but we have decided to make adjustments."
Harry said that Priyanka had been hired 'at the market price she currently commands', and that 'she deserves every bit of it'.
Also read: When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik Roshan and ask if he's me'
Priyanka is now among the most popular Indian faces in the world, after she moved to Hollywood and pursued a career there. The actor's most recent release, The White Tiger, has been nominated for an Oscar. She's married to singer Nick Jonas. Kareena, meanwhile, recently gave birth to her second son.
Kareena was first choice for Harman's Love Story 2050; she even shot for it
- Did you know that before Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050?
Hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year: Varun Sharma
Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh video
- Preity Zinta has reacted to Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's funny video, in which she also featured. Check it out here.
Geeta Basra on her second pregnancy: I never wanted just one child. I always wanted my kids to have siblings
Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest
- Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn stunned fans when they united for a pan masala ad. While fans cheered the two actors coming together, the ad opened the floodgate of memes.
Kartik and Kiara's social media banter teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chemistry
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani engaged in some social media banter as they continue filming the upcoming horror-comedy.
Taapsee Pannu shares pics and videos from cricket session for Shabaash Mithu
- As Taapsee Pannu shared a note alongside pics and videos from her practice session for her role in Shabaash Mithu, boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun shower love.
Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films
- Rajkummar Rao has a dedicated room for his many awards, several portraits of his favourite actors and singers and films on the white walls.
When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's me'
- Harman Baweja never appreciated the comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan. Here's what he said about the topic.
When Taimur Ali Khan bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout
- When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, Priyanka Chopra was nothing but happy for the couple. While she noticed his little pout, she also had reacted to the controversy surrounding his name.
Harman Baweja is getting married, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities
- Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are tying the knot, after getting engaged late last year. See pictures from their pre-wedding function here.
Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic
- Actor Salman Khan went on a desert safari in Rajasthan recently. Here's a picture, shared by Bina Kak.
Kangana responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism
- Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who wondered how she was able to understand the concept of atheism as a child. Here's what she said.
Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan-John film opens lower than Roohi
- Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Kriti on why she held her tongue after Sushant's death: 'There was negativity'
- Actor Kriti Sanon has said that 2020 was 'the worst year' of her life. She spoke about why she didn't make any statements in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.