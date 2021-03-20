IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik Roshan and ask if he's me'
Harman Baweja is tying the knot with Sasha Ramchandani.
Harman Baweja is tying the knot with Sasha Ramchandani.
bollywood

When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik Roshan and ask if he's me'

  • Harman Baweja never appreciated the comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan. Here's what he said about the topic.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST

Former actor Harman Baweja was unveiled with much fanfare. His first film, Love Story 2050, was among the most expensive made in Bollywood at the time, and he'd already signed projects with Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ashutosh Gowariker. Additionally, he was a tabloid favourite because of his rumoured relationship with Priyanka Chopra, and his physical resemblance to Hrithik Roshan.

Now pretty much out of the spotlight, Harman is about to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani. Pictures from his pre-wedding functions were shared online by businessman Raj Kundra on Friday.

Back in the day, Harman didn't appreciate being compared to Hrithik. He told Hindustan Times in 2008, "I refuse to agree that we look the same. Agar ek jhalak ki baat ho to phir ho sakta hai (a slight resemblance might be a possibility)."

Asked if anyone had ever mistaken him for Hrithik, he said, "No, (Laughs) But I think quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's Harman."

In fact, at a music launch event for Love Story 2015, someone in the crowd shouted Hrithik's name when Harman took to the stage. Harman had spoken about it in another 2008 Hindustan Times interview. He'd said, "This person was not even invited for the function. He had gate crashed. It was planned and done deliberately. But all my friends told me that I behaved coolly, with dignity."

Also read: Harman Baweja is getting married, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities

He added, "This person was thrown out of the conference. Don't expect me to divulge his name though. I've asked my boys to get me his number. I want to call him and thank him. I was nervous before coming on the stage but his 'Hrithik.. Hrithik,' gave me the courage to talk to the media. I'm ready for anything and everything now."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
harman baweja priyanka chopra hrithik roshan + 1 more

Related Stories

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married.
Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married.
bollywood

Harman Baweja is getting married, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are tying the knot, after getting engaged late last year. See pictures from their pre-wedding function here.
READ FULL STORY
Harman Baweja with fiancee Sasha Ramchandani.
Harman Baweja with fiancee Sasha Ramchandani.
bollywood

Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 21, 2020 11:22 AM IST
Actor-producer Harman Baweja has got engaged to health and wellness expert Sasha Ramchandani. harman’s sister shared photos from the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Harman Baweja is tying the knot with Sasha Ramchandani.
Harman Baweja is tying the knot with Sasha Ramchandani.
bollywood

When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Harman Baweja never appreciated the comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan. Here's what he said about the topic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Taimur's name controversy back in 2016.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Taimur's name controversy back in 2016.
bollywood

When Taimur Ali Khan bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 AM IST
  • When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, Priyanka Chopra was nothing but happy for the couple. While she noticed his little pout, she also had reacted to the controversy surrounding his name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married.
Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married.
bollywood

Harman Baweja is getting married, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are tying the knot, after getting engaged late last year. See pictures from their pre-wedding function here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan enjoys a safari.
Salman Khan enjoys a safari.
bollywood

Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan went on a desert safari in Rajasthan recently. Here's a picture, shared by Bina Kak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kangana Ranaut at an event. (HT FILE)
Actor Kangana Ranaut at an event. (HT FILE)
bollywood

Kangana responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who wondered how she was able to understand the concept of atheism as a child. Here's what she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan-John film opens lower than Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:44 AM IST
  • Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti on why she held her tongue after Sushant's death: 'There was negativity'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Actor Kriti Sanon has said that 2020 was 'the worst year' of her life. She spoke about why she didn't make any statements in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham sold tickets at a ticket counter.
Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham sold tickets at a ticket counter.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Mumbai Saga actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham did all from selling tickets at a movie theatre to sharing a glimpse of the theatre echoing with whistles to invite audience to enjoy the big screen experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap of Good Luck Jerry with a set of new pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap of Good Luck Jerry with a set of new pictures.
bollywood

Janhvi shares new stills as she wraps Good Luck Jerry, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor shares happy pictures from the sets of Good Luck Jerry as she wraps up the film's shoot. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on Friday.
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on Friday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor was spotted with bestie Amrita Arora on Friday. The actor was seen in animal print co-ords.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite for Anek and wrapped up the shoot on Friday.
Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite for Anek and wrapped up the shoot on Friday.
bollywood

Ayushmann shares pics as he wraps up Anek: 'A very important new age cinema'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • Check out the pictures of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana as they wrap up the shoot of Anek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan present FIAF award to Amitabh Bachchan.
Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan present FIAF award to Amitabh Bachchan.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan 'honoured' to receive FIAF award

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Sharing a picture with the FIAF 2021 award, Amitabh thanked Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. The Hollywood filmmakers also thanked the actor for his contribution to film preservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhu Chopra with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
Madhu Chopra with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Priyanka says she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick started texting her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey that she truly believes her mother Madhu Chopra manifested Nick Jonas because her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra came onboard the Saina biopic after Shraddha Kapoor could not be a part of the film.
Parineeti Chopra came onboard the Saina biopic after Shraddha Kapoor could not be a part of the film.
bollywood

Parineeti talks about equation with Shraddha after taking over Saina biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra has spoken about the chat she had with Shraddha Kapoor after she came on board the Saina Nehwal biopic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently celebrated their seventh anniversary together.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently celebrated their seventh anniversary together.
bollywood

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has shared an important message via a romantic picture with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP