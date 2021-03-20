When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik Roshan and ask if he's me'

Former actor Harman Baweja was unveiled with much fanfare. His first film, Love Story 2050, was among the most expensive made in Bollywood at the time, and he'd already signed projects with Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ashutosh Gowariker. Additionally, he was a tabloid favourite because of his rumoured relationship with Priyanka Chopra, and his physical resemblance to Hrithik Roshan.

Now pretty much out of the spotlight, Harman is about to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani. Pictures from his pre-wedding functions were shared online by businessman Raj Kundra on Friday.

Back in the day, Harman didn't appreciate being compared to Hrithik. He told Hindustan Times in 2008, "I refuse to agree that we look the same. Agar ek jhalak ki baat ho to phir ho sakta hai (a slight resemblance might be a possibility)."

Asked if anyone had ever mistaken him for Hrithik, he said, "No, (Laughs) But I think quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's Harman."

In fact, at a music launch event for Love Story 2015, someone in the crowd shouted Hrithik's name when Harman took to the stage. Harman had spoken about it in another 2008 Hindustan Times interview. He'd said, "This person was not even invited for the function. He had gate crashed. It was planned and done deliberately. But all my friends told me that I behaved coolly, with dignity."

He added, "This person was thrown out of the conference. Don't expect me to divulge his name though. I've asked my boys to get me his number. I want to call him and thank him. I was nervous before coming on the stage but his 'Hrithik.. Hrithik,' gave me the courage to talk to the media. I'm ready for anything and everything now."

