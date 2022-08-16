Kareena Kapoor wishes 'best man in the world' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with goofy pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday wished her 'jaan' and 'best man in the world' Saif Ali Khan on his 52nd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted Saif's pictures and also penned a note for her husband-actor. In the pictures, Saif wore a white and blue T-shirt and white glasses. (Also Read | When Saif Ali Khan spoke about nawab tag, how his parents never gave pocket money)

In the first picture, Saif pouted looking at the camera as he sat in the driver's seat inside a car. Saif gave a shocked expression with his eyes and mouth wide open in the next photo. Kareena turned photographer for her husband.

She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way. These pictures are proof (laughing emojis). I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine …What say, guys? #Birthday Boy#My Saifu." Reacting to the post, Amrita Arora commented, "Saifuuuuu (red heart emojis)."

Zahan Kapoor said, "Epic!!!!" Anaita Shroff Adajania's comment read, "Happy birthday to this crazy darling!" Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai. May u achieve the heights you dream of and keep ... grinning!! Lots of love."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba shared a picture collage featuring herself and Saif. In one of the photos, baby Saba sat on a young Saif's lap. The other picture, a recent one, showed the siblings smiling and posing for the camera during their recent get-together.

Saba shared a picture collage featuring herself and Saif.

Saif is the eldest child of actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He has two siblings--Saba and Soha Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena, who married in 2012, have two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Fans saw Saif last seen in director Varun V Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Saif will be seen in Vikram Vedha, written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. Apart from Saif, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on September 30 this year.

Saif also has Om Raut's Adipurush in the pipeline. Produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the film also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, next year.

