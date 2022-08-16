When Saif Ali Khan spoke about nawab tag, how his parents never gave pocket money: I had normal upbringing

Actor Saif Ali Khan had once spoken about the nawab (royal) tag and how he had a privileged but normal upbringing. In an old interview, Saif also revealed that his parents hardly gave him pocket money while he was growing up. He also said that a biopic should be made on his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as his life is 'a little more cinematic'. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan’s childhood pic with Sharmila Tagore reminds fans of his son Taimur)

Saif is the eldest child of actor Sharmila Tagore and her late husband, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He has two younger sisters--jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan and actor Soha Ali Khan. Mansoor used the title Nawab of Pataudi until 1971.

In an interview with Asian Age in 2017, Saif had said, "I definitely had a privileged upbringing, but as far as money goes, my parents never gave me any pocket money… at least not more than the guy next door. I had a normal upbringing, and there are no nawabs (royals); it’s a tag in movies. My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was the last nawab (royal). And even he didn’t think of himself as one. The image isn’t because I’m a nawab (royal), but because I enjoy the lifestyle of a movie star. Sometimes you can’t beat your image, and it’s okay. It’s fine. If the image was true, it would be nothing to me."

When asked about a biopic on his mother, Saif had said, "My father is a little more cinematic. His life has definitely had more ups and downs. My mother was a gifted artiste, who became a superstar and stayed a superstar for decades. She’s had a happy marriage to a sportsman and lived a comfortable life — not much drama there. My father lost an eye as a cricketer. A lot of things were taken away from his father like money. My father also had a lot of guts. His way of doing things was very stylish. It can be a great biopic on him, but it can’t be a Hindi movie. It has to be a bilingual movie."

Saif was last seen in director Varun V Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. Saif has several projects in the lineup including Vikram Vedha, written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Apart from Saif, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film is scheduled to theatrically release worldwide on September 30 this year.

He also has Om Raut's Adipurush, produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON