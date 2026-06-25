Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on 51st birthday, shares unseen pics: ‘You deserve all happiness’

Karisma Kapoor turned 51 on June 25, and her sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, was among the first to share a heartfelt message for her on the special occasion. The Udta Punjab actor posted an emotional tribute for Karisma, showcasing their close bond.

Kareena wishes Karisma on birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on 51st birthday.

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Bebo shared a carousel on Instagram featuring several unseen photos and videos of Karisma spending time with her family and loved ones. Sharing the post, Kareena called Karisma a guiding force in her life, describing her as a sister, mother, friend, philosopher, and guide. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the sister, mother, friend, philosopher, and guide… To me, our family, and our children… you deserve all the happiness and more @therealkarismakapoor.”

The carousel includes unseen photos of Kareena and Karisma from their younger days, Karisma posing with the extended Kapoor family during Diwali celebrations, Kareena and Karisma together at an award show, and the sisters enjoying a low-key birthday celebration at home. Kareena also shared photos capturing Karisma's precious moments with Karan Johar, Karisma's children — Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor — Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, as well as their parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, all of whom made it into the carousel.

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{{^usCountry}} 'I'm more like her first daughter' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'I'm more like her first daughter' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, during Karisma's interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Kareena shared an audio message for her sister. Speaking about their bond, she called herself Karisma's first daughter. She said, "Karisma ke bare me jitna bhi bolo kam hai. It's a common thing to say, but for me, to say something about Lolo is actually very difficult because she's someone who is not only a fabulous human being, but she's a dedicated mother, she's such a hardworking actor. Till today I think every actress in our country looks up to Lolo because they want to be like her. They want to dress like her. They want to look like her. They want to dance like her. I think every actress wants that adulation that Lolo had in the '90s, that quintessential mass superstar heroine. It's just absolutely amazing to have her as a sister and actually more like I think I'm more like her first daughter before Samaira, like she says. So thank you for having her and thank you for everything, Lolo." Karisma's recent web show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, during Karisma's interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Kareena shared an audio message for her sister. Speaking about their bond, she called herself Karisma's first daughter. She said, "Karisma ke bare me jitna bhi bolo kam hai. It's a common thing to say, but for me, to say something about Lolo is actually very difficult because she's someone who is not only a fabulous human being, but she's a dedicated mother, she's such a hardworking actor. Till today I think every actress in our country looks up to Lolo because they want to be like her. They want to dress like her. They want to look like her. They want to dance like her. I think every actress wants that adulation that Lolo had in the '90s, that quintessential mass superstar heroine. It's just absolutely amazing to have her as a sister and actually more like I think I'm more like her first daughter before Samaira, like she says. So thank you for having her and thank you for everything, Lolo." Karisma's recent web show {{/usCountry}}

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Karisma recently played troubled alcoholic cop Rita Brown in Abhinay Deo's web series Brown. The show was released on Zee5 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

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