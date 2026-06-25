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Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on 51st birthday, shares unseen pics: ‘You deserve all happiness’

As Karisma Kapoor turned 51, sister Kareena Kapoor shared a touching birthday tribute on Instagram, featuring cherished family memories.

Jun 25, 2026 03:59 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Karisma Kapoor turned 51 on June 25, and her sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, was among the first to share a heartfelt message for her on the special occasion. The Udta Punjab actor posted an emotional tribute for Karisma, showcasing their close bond.

Kareena wishes Karisma on birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on 51st birthday.

Bebo shared a carousel on Instagram featuring several unseen photos and videos of Karisma spending time with her family and loved ones. Sharing the post, Kareena called Karisma a guiding force in her life, describing her as a sister, mother, friend, philosopher, and guide. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the sister, mother, friend, philosopher, and guide… To me, our family, and our children… you deserve all the happiness and more @therealkarismakapoor.”

The carousel includes unseen photos of Kareena and Karisma from their younger days, Karisma posing with the extended Kapoor family during Diwali celebrations, Kareena and Karisma together at an award show, and the sisters enjoying a low-key birthday celebration at home. Kareena also shared photos capturing Karisma's precious moments with Karan Johar, Karisma's children — Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor — Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, as well as their parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, all of whom made it into the carousel.

Karisma recently played troubled alcoholic cop Rita Brown in Abhinay Deo's web series Brown. The show was released on Zee5 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

 
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