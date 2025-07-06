Ishaan Khatter recalls losing 4 kgs in one week while ‘doing 8 jobs’ on Udta Punjab sets: I was dying

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who was part of the Udta Punjab crew, has recalled his experience working on the film's sets. Speaking with Mid-Day, Ishaan shared he lost four kgs in one week while ‘doing 8 jobs’. Ishaan recalled that at first, his brother-actor Shahid Kapoor wasn't keen on him working as a crew member. Ishaan Khatter was a part of Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab.(REUTERS)

Ishaan Khatter on working as a member of Udta Punjab crew

Later, Shahid allowed him to meet the film's director, Abhishek Chaubey, who thought Ishaan could be of help. "I started off with, I was given the printer on day one. 4 am in Taran. We're all freezing. We're making this film. There's a lot of gorilla shooting. Find the base. Make sure the sides are printed, and get it to the actors. Then they realised, okay, this boy is quick on his feet. So I became the runner," he said.

Ishaan on multiple jobs, weight loss

Ishaan said that within a week, he was doing multiple jobs, which led to his weight loss. "Then from second day onwards, they made me the main clap boy, because I figured lensing out quickly. Next, I figured out how to get in, get out. Do not come in the way, be quiet, and become a fly on the wall. So main clap boy. Now the continuity team is like, okay, he's good with continuity. So they started giving me that. By the first week, I was doing 8 jobs. I was dying. I had lost 4 kilos. But I was loving it. I was like, I'm getting to do everything. And I genuinely love it. It was the best training ground," he added.

About Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab (2016) is a crime drama film written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh among others.

Ishaan and Shahid are brothers. Neelima Azeem married actor Pankaj Kapur in 1979 and welcomed Shahid, in 1981. They parted their ways. In 1988, Pankaj married Supriya Pathak, and in 1990, Neelima married Rajesh Khattar. She welcomed her son, Ishaan, in 1995.

Ishaan last projects

Ishaan was last seen in Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. Recently, he also featured in the web series The Royals. The series also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.