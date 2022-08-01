Karishma Tanna shares telegrams from Cannes, Monaco holiday with Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna shared a joyful video with husband Varun Bangera, exploring the Carlton Beach club in Cannes, France. The actor made Reels while exploring the beautiful city with her husband. She gave a glimpse as she ate ice-cream and cotton candy in the Reel.. She wore a blue denim knotted dress with a green hat. Her husband wore a white t-shirt with a black cotton twill cap. (Also read: Karishma Tanna gets blessings from Varun's mom at griha pravesh. Watch)

She captioned her Reel as, “Day well spent at my fav #Cannes.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on the post. One of her fans commented, “You are always looking beautiful.”

Karishma and Varun Bangera got married earler this year in Mumbai. Their intimate wedding was set against the backdrop of the sea and sunset. Several of their friends including Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit attended the festivities.

Their couple fitness videos and pictures are another attraction for her Instagram fans. Varun and Karishma keep sharing videos of them working out together. A few weeks back, Karishma shared an intense video of herself with Varun as part of their post-wedding workout. She loves being at her gym and taking up high intensity routines. Be it a leg day or an arm day, She can be spotted in the quaint corners of her gym working out.

She also uploaded pictures from her Monaco vacation on Monday. She captioned her post as, “ Monaco, You were gorg.” She made her debut in the digital world with ALT Balaji’s web series Karrle Tu bhi Mohabbat as Zoya Hussain.

