Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan's 'first foreign outdoor' shoot was for Jeet, she shares pic as film clocks 26 years

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane as her film Jeet clocked 26 years of its release. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karisma added a still from the film which featured her alongside actor Salman Khan. In the photo, Karisma stood in front of Salman as he held her from behind. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor holds Salman Khan by the neck, shows what happened during Judwaa shoot in old pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karisma wore a yellow saree, matching blouse and jewellery. Salman opted for a black T-shirt, black pants and brown shoes. A lake and mountains were seen in the background. She also added the song Saanson Ka Chalna Dil Ka Machalna from the film as the background music.

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, "When we were dreamers (yellow heart emoji). Our first foreign outdoor #Jeet #26yearsofJeet." She geo-tagged the location as Lake Geneva, which is in Wisconsin. Karisma also tagged Salman and Nadiadwala Grandson.

Karisma added a still from the film which featured her alongside actor Salman Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a poster of Jeet on Instagram and wrote, "Grooving to Yaara O Yaara since 26 years! #NGEFamily celebrates the 26th anniversary of the iconic love story, #Jeet. #SajidNadiadwala #Jeet." Yaara O Yaara, sung by Vinod Rathod and Alka Yagnik, featured Sunny Deol and Karisma and became a very popular song.

Nadiadwala Grandson shared a poster of Jeet on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeet (1996) a romantic action thriller was directed and written by Raj Kanwar, with production by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Sunny Deol, Salman, Karisma, Amrish Puri, Tabu, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil and Johnny Lever. Jeet became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1996. This is the only film in which Karisma, Sunny and Salman featured together.

Next, Karisma will be seen in Abhinay Deo's Brown for which she filmed in Kolkata. The film was announced in April last year. She was last seen in a Zee5 web series Mentalhood.

Salman will be seen in the upcoming family entertainer film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde. Produced by Sajid, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati. Salman will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. Salman will have a special guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming thriller film Pathaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON