Karisma Kapoor asks ‘can we have some more food’ as she shares pics from family lunch with Neetu Kapoor, Navya Nanda

Actors Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor stepped out for lunch with their family. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, they shared pictures giving a peek inside their get-together. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor says Brown is out of her comfort zone, she learned Bangla and how to roll a cigarette)

In the photos, Karisma and Neetu posed with Nitasha Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Samaira Kapoor. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan while Samaira is Karisma's daughter. All of them smiled for the camera as they stood outdoors.

For the get-together, Karisma wore a peach shirt, flared denims, and white sneakers. Neetu Kapoor opted for a green shirt, denims, and heels. Navya and Samaira were dressed in a white T-shirts and denims. Sharing the family photo, Karisma added 'Sunday lunch' and 'family time' stickers. Sharing a similar picture on her Instagram Stories, Neetu added a 'blessed Sunday' sticker.

Karisma also gave a glimpse of their meal, which comprised a variety of dishes. Several bowls were kept on a table as the family gathered for lunch. Karisma wrote, "Can we have some more food on the table?" She also added a 'Sunday' sticker. The dishes included noodles, fried rice, among other things.

Fans will see Karisma as a cop in the upcoming drama series Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo. Backed by Zee Studios, the noir show is based on the book the City of Death by Abheek Barua. Brown revolves around Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop, who forms an unlikely alliance with a widower with survivor's guilt to solve the murder of a young girl. Brown also features Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma, and K K Raina, among others.

Karisma has also started shooting for Murder Mubarak, under the banner of Maddock films. The film is directed by Homi Adajania. She was last seen in the web series Mentalhood (2020) alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Shruti Seth.

Neetu will be next seen in the upcoming film Letters to Mr Khanna alongside actor Sunny Kaushal. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

