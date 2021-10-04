Karisma Kapoor dances with papa Randhir Kapoor in this BTS video, watch

Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor were shooting for a project when they broke into a small dance between shots. She has now shared a behind-the-scene video with her father from the time.

Randhir and Karisma can be seen getting their touch-up in the video that she shared. Karisma is helped by her hair while she fixes Randhir's suit. Soon, they start dancing as everyone else steps out of the frame.

Karisma posted the video Saturday night and wrote, “Hopping on trends with Papa #papalove #behindthescenes.” Karisma and Randhir recently shot for Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Karisma also shared pictures from their time together on the sets of the TV show. She also thanked Kapil and Archana Puran Singh in her posts.

A promo for the show released Friday showed Randhir talking about an incident involving Raaj Kumar. Once Raaj Kumar visited their house for a party and asked Randhir that he wanted to step outside. “Mujhe unhone bulaya aur kaha, ‘Main bahar jaana chahta hoon’ (He called me and told me that he wanted to go outside).”

When Randhir asked why, Raaj Kumar told him that he wanted to urinate but refused to use their bathroom. “Raj Kapoor ek raja hai aur hum bhi ek raja hai. Raj Kapoor ke ghar mein aake peshaab karna uski tauheen hogi. Hum bahar jaake karenge (Raj Kapoor is a king and I am one too. If I urinate in Raj Kapoor’s home, it will be an insult to him. I will go outside),” Raaj Kumar told Randhir.

Karisma was spotted at sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence when she hosted a party last month. Celeb designer Manish Malhotra, actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora and filmmaker Karan Johar were also in attendance.