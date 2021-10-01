Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi looks cool in funky glasses, granddaughter shares pic

Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter Tusli Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures of her grandmother, the late actor's wife Neila Devi on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Tusli shared three pictures and wished her on the occasion.

In one of the pictures, Neila wore a pair of sunglasses with the words ‘happy birthday’ stuck on them. In another, she was seated on a couch while her dog rested by her feet. The third picture featured Tusli and Neila posing together.

Sharing the pictures, Tulsi said, “Happy birthday to the coolest, funniest, sweetest grandmother one could ever ask for. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. I love you more than words can say.” Jatin Sial, grandson of Prithiviraj Kapoor, also shared a picture with Neila and wished her on her 80th birthday.

Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and his granddaughter Tulsi Kapoor.

Earlier this week, a few members of the Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, came together to have lunch with Neila. Jatin shared a photo on Instagram from the gathering and said, “A grand family get together, thanks neila aunty," he wrote. In the photo, Neila was seen blowing out candles on a cake while the Kapoors surrounded her. Randhir's daughter, actor Karisma Kapoor expressing regret over missing the lunch. “Missed meeting you all,” she wrote in the comments section of the post.

Shammi Kapoor married Neila after the death of his first wife, Geeta Dutt. Neila become a stepmother to his children from Geeta – son Aditya Raj Kapoor and daughter Kanchan. Tulsi is the daughter of Aditya.

Also read: When Rishi Kapoor told Neetu Kapoor: 'I'll only date you, never get married to you'

Speaking about her bond with her stepchildren, Neila told Filmfare in 2012, "I wanted to be friends with them. It was easier to make friends with my son Aditya who was around 12 then. He was miserable in the boarding school in Sanawar. So I got him back. I made him feel he was at home.”

However, it took her longer to win over Kanchan. “She was only three and a half when her mother passed away. Kanchan was difficult because she had not known a mother – just a little bit of her father and Krishnaji and now someone had come to share her father. She’d wonder pehle aate the aur jaate the (earlier women would come and go) … yeh toh permanent ho gayee (she is permanent). I began taking Kanchan along with us wherever we went - whether it was a premiere or outdoors. I didn’t want her to feel that I had taken her father away from her. Once we became friends, it was fine. Today she’s a pillar of strength," she added.