Karisma Kapoor, Kajol drive Monday blues away with their stunning pics, fans react to the OG '90s heroines

Kajol and Karisma Kapoor are maong the most popular actors of the '90s. The two are quite famous on the internet as well and their latest posts are proof. On Monday, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning photos in a black dress. Also read: Kareena can't imagine Karisma in Kajol's shoes

Kajol in black dress

Kajol and Karishma Kapoor share their latest photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol’s photos featured her posing candidly on a balcony. The monochrome photos had her leaning on the railing and striking a pose. She looked breathtaking in a black bodycon dress, which perfectly complimented her back-brushed hair and smokey eye-makeup look.

Internet react to Kajol's pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos, Kajol wrote in the caption, “Psychology says people who like the colour black have the most colourful minds. What say you?” Responding to her, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Oh My God.” “Mother is mothering,” added another one. Someone also said, “Icon.”

Karisma's latest pics

On the other hand, Karisma blessed her fans with gorgeous photos and videos of herself. Sharing a glimpse of her outfit of the day, she posed in a blue printed kurta with beige printed pants. The photos were seemingly clicked on set. The post also included a video of the actor going goofy at work.

Fans on Karisma Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karisma looked stunning with her glowy makeup and hair left untied. Sharing all the moments, Karisma wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Just another manic monday.” Reacting to her pictures, fans started dropping red heart emojis in the comments. One of them said, “Very simple very beautiful.” “Gorgeous as always,” commented another. One more also wrote, “Childhood crush.”

Kajol was last seen in The Trial where she played a lawyer who fights her jailed husband's case. It marked her web series debut. Kajol will be next seen in the upcoming film Do Patti with Kriti Sanon and one titled Sarzameen in the pipeline.

Karisma has an upcoming series Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo, the show is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. Besides this, Karisma also will be seen in Murder Mubarak. Homi Adajania's next brings together Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan together on screen for the first time. For the unversed, Karisma is the sister of Sara's step-mother Kareena Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON