Kajol takes a nap in her self-knitted blanket: ‘Sleeping the sleep of the satisfied’

Kajol is a woman of many talents. The actor is not just known for her effortless performance in films and shows but for her penchant for knitting as well. She occasionally shares glimpses of her knitted items and on Saturday, she shared a video to give her fans a good look at her hand-knitted blanket. Also read: Ajay Devgn calls Kajol ‘better communicator, better cook’ on her birthday, returns to Mumbai with Nysa to celebrate Kajol has shared a video to show her crochet work.

Kajol is seen sleeping under a crochet blanket made by white wool and a blue-purple one with a red one in the border. She captioned the video, “Sleeping the sleep of the satisfied! Made the blanket and asleep under it. #projectcompletion #weekendvibes #afternoonnapsarethebest,” and added Brent Bourgeois' The Happy Song with it.

Reactions to Kajol's video

Archana Puran Singh commented on the video, “Wow. Amazing Impressive skill @kajol !!” A fan asked Kajol, “I want to learn this @kajol . How many yarns are these?” Another said, “This looks so cozy...(funny, I just took a nap and the first thing I see when I wake up is this picture).” One more said, “Sleeping + crocheting = love.” A fan also called it “Faaaaab!!” “Great mam” read one of the comments.

Kajol on her love for knitting

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020, Kajol was asked by Kapil Sharma about her other interests and hobbies. She had replied, “I like to knit, especially crochet knit, and love knitting stuff for my family. I made blankets and T-shirts for my children Nysa and Yug in their childhood. I have knitted two T-shirts for Ajay and a long jacket for my sister.”

Earlier this year, when Kajol was working on her web series The Trial, she had shared a video of her knitting while getting her makeup done. She was not even looking at the knitting pins while acing it and had captioned the video, “Hair, makeup, laughter and a hobby… Multitasking at its finest!" She added the hashtags – I do it all, having a good day and women's club.

Kajol was recently seen in the role of a lawyer who fights her jailed husband's case in The Trial. It marked her debut in the web show space. She now has a film Do Patti with Kriti Sanon and one titled Sarzameen in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail