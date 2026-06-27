Tamil Nadu CM Vijay consoles K Bhagyaraj's family after his death; R Madhavan, Chiranjeevi offer condolences

K Bhagyaraj's mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited the actor's home to pay his last respects and was seen consoling Bhagyaraj's son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who was visibly devastated and broke down in tears. The Chief Minister hugged him and was later seen comforting Bhagyaraj's wife, Poornima, before leaving the residence.

Veteran Tamil actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj died in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73. His death came as a shock to the Tamil film industry, with several personalities, including Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay , mourning his demise and paying emotional tributes.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagyaraj's decades-long contribution to cinema, describing his death as an "irreplaceable loss" to Tamil cinema, and announced that he would be accorded state honours.

He wrote, "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru K. Bhagyaraj, the pre-eminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow."

Praising Bhagyaraj's work, he added, "Through films that reflect unique storytelling, humour-infused performances, and the profound emotions of rural life and family relationships, Thiru K. Bhagyaraj has carved an everlasting place in the hearts of the Tamil people. His contributions to the Tamil film industry are immeasurable. Each of his creations will endure forever as timeless memories that entertain while speaking to humanity and social values. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film fraternity and fans. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. In tribute to Thiru K. Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honours will be accorded during his final journey."