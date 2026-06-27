Meet India’s Got Latent’s viral ‘Donald Trump’ who quit his job, spent 12 years at open mics before finding fame

While Avinash was lauded on the show by the judges and the audience for his quick wit, not many know that he developed this wit and stage presence over a 14-year period. In 2013, he quit his copywriting job and took a chance on stand-up comedy. However, he admitted in an Instagram post that it was too soon to leave his job. Eventually, Avinash had years of experience in branding and marketing, but while pursuing his corporate job, he continued performing at live shows. As per his website, he has 15+ years of experience on stage and has performed in 800+ live shows across India. He has hosted events and even opened for comedian Gaurav Kapoor.

The first episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent went viral and garnered more than 45 million views. But more than Samay and guests Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the person who is being talked about the most is Avinash Agarwal, who won hearts by doing an impression of Donald Trump and is now being called the 'Indian Donald Trump' by fans.

According to his public profiles, he has also represented India at the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking in the United States and finished among the top 30 speakers globally.

Over the years, Avinash has also hosted events featuring personalities including Manisha Koirala, Abhay Deol, Johnny Lever, and Anurag Kashyap. As per reports, he has also been associated with script-writing projects involving Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.