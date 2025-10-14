Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer points out 'glaring blunders' in Sunjay Kapoor's will: 'How can he misspell his son's name'

In the ongoing dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have raised concerns about discrepancies in their late father’s will. Their lawyer has claimed that the ‘blunders’ in the will raise doubt about its authenticity, calling it a forgery. Sunjay Kapur's kids with Karisma Kapoor have sued their stepmother Priya Sachdev over his estate.(LinkedIn/Sunjay Kapur)

Wrong information about Samaira and Kiaan in the will

On Monday, the Delhi High Court resumed hearing the plea by Karisma’s children. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 15, claimed that the will had been forged to 'disinherit' Sunjay's children from his marriage to Karisma. He claimed that the will was “fabricated” and riddled with “glaring blunders”.

Karisma Kapoor’s children are accusing Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev, of forging the will.

"The address of his daughter here is mentioned wrongly. Sunjay Kapoor knows her address. This is an office address of Karisma Kapoor. These kind of bloopers are very uncharacteristic of Mr Kapoor. He had a very good relationship with his children. How can he have written his daughter's address wrong and misspelled his son's name in multiple places in the will. This will demeans the late Sunjay Kapoor. It is so casual," Jethmalani said in court.

The lawyer stressed that the will did not provide details of various assets, including jewellery and crypto assets.

Jethmalani claimed that this was not a will which Sunjay Kapoor had prepared, read or made. "This can only be done by the beneficiary of the will, to prevent any challenges...Only one person was given the benefits. If this will is a forgery, then only one person could have forged it," he added.

The lawyer shared that Sunjay was in great health and “his Indian property was secured by a tight trust. The circumstantial evidence is so completely contrary it leads to assumptions... that the contents of the will are bad. I say this based on his phone conversations with his 'disinherited' children”.

The next hearing is scheduled on Tuesday.

All about Sunjay Kapur's estate case

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. His cause of death was later revealed to be a heart attack. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-16. They have two kids together. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.

Kiaan and Samara, Sunjay and Karisma's kids, have sued Priya in the Delhi High Court for allegedly forging their father's will and excluding them from his estate. Meanwhile, Priya later moved court that she be allowed to disclose her late husband's assets to the court in a sealed cover, and not publicly.

The Delhi High Court questioned Priya’s wish to disclose the assets confidentially. While the court initially said that Sunjay's children from his first wife, Karisma, had the right to question the will presented by her, and as a result, a sealed cover filing may be ‘problematic’, it later allowed Priya to submit the findings in a sealed cover with copies given to the petitioners.