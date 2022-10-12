Karisma Kapoor looks ageless in new pics, even Anushka Sharma can't get enough of the 'stunner’

Actor Anushka Sharma has complimented actor Karisma Kapoor and called her a 'stunner'. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared several pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. In the photos, Karisma Kapoor gave different poses as she stood near a food truck. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor wishes 'soon to be dad' Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th birthday with childhood pic)

For the photoshoot, Karisma wore a cropped white T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. She captioned the post, "Feelin’ like a snac (french fries, burger, pizza, popcorn, ice cream and lollipop emojis)." She also added the hashtag--foodie.

Reacting to the pictures, Amrita Arora wrote, "Looking like one (fire emoji)." Anushka commented, "Always a stunner (heart eyes emoji)." Zahan Kapoor said, "Stop it! For a second I legit thought this was an archive shot. Looking 25!" Saba Ali Khan's comment read, "Cute ...Gorgeous combo!"

Karisma shared several pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot.

Fans also showered Karisma with love. A person said, "You were a style statement in the 90s and you are killing it now too...Goals!" Another fan said, "Age is just a number if you are Karisma Kapoor I want to age like you." A comment read, "Lolo stop you killing my heart with your iconic style. You're beautiful I wanna cry I love you."

Karisma made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 with Prem Qaidi in 1991. She has featured in many films such as Jigar (1992), Anari (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Jeet (1996), Raja Hindustani (1996), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997).

She is all set to come up with Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo. As quoted by the news agency ANI, Karisma said, "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up. Playing a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story like this will be very interesting. I can't wait to begin shooting."

Anushka recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic film based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will produce Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film is her comeback after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka took a long break after she welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika, with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli.

