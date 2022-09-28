Karisma Kapoor wishes 'soon to be dad' Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th birthday with childhood pic. See here

The Kapoor family on Wednesday had double celebrations as it marked the birthdays of two people--actor Ranbir Kapoor and his aunt Rima Jain. Several celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor wished the duo on their social media platforms. Ranbir is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu while Rima is Rishi's sister. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's 'milestone year' on birthday)

Taking to her Instagram account, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture featuring herself and Ranbir. In the picture, a young Karisma stood with Ranbir in front of her. As they stood in front of a mountain, Karisma smiled and Ranbir made a face. Karisma opted for a pink top under a sweater and loose denims. Ranbir was dressed in a blue T-shirt, under a denim jacket and pants.

In the next picture, a young Karisma sat behind Rima as they both looked away from the camera. The photo was seemingly clicked at Rima's wedding. Karisma opted for a red and orange outfit while Rima wore a white dress.

Karisma captioned the post, "Two very special Kapoor's were born today! One who's soon to be a dad. And the other one who has the kindest heart. Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir." She also added the hashtag--family love. Reacting to the photo, Saba Ali Khan commented, "Precious moments. Happy birthday to Both! Rima aunty n Ranbir."

Kareena shared a picture of Rima with her son Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the duo looked at each other as they made faces. She wrote, "Happy birthday to one of my most favourite people. My Rima aunty @rimosky."

Neetu also wished Ranbir with a post on Instagram. She shared a picture featuring the duo and wrote, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest I'm sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana. You are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength."

She also wished Rima taking to her Instagram Stories. Posting a selfie as the duo posed for the camera, Neetu wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhoks @rimosky more friend than family have an amazing year love you loads."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also wished him on Instagram. She posted a photo of Ranbir from his wedding celebrations and wrote, "Happy happiest bday baby bro." Sharing another photo, she wrote, "We love you so much." Riddhima also wished Rima by sharing pictures. She wrote, "Happiest bday to the coolest aunt" and "Love you".

Ranbir was recently seen in Brahmastra: Part-1 alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The film was released on September 9. The actor will be seen in an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. He also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal in the pipeline.

