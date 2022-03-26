Karisma Kapoor recreates vintage Nirma ad featuring Dipika Chikhlia, fans say they are getting 90s nostalgia. Watch

Karisma Kapoor turned the clock back by at least 30 years on Saturday as she appeared in an ad, which was a recreation of a classic TV ad from the late 80s and early 90s. The ad, made for Cred, recreated the famous Nirma Super Detergent ad from the 90s with Karisma dressed in a similar white saree and using much of the same lines and mannerisms as the original. After the ad was shared on social media, fans dropped their appreciation, saying it sent them on a nostalgia trip. Also read: Karisma and Govinda reveal new ‘jodi’ more ‘dumdaar’ than theirs; fans disagree

The ad, which was shared by Karisma on Instagram, starts with the actor entering a shop where the shopkeeper greets her and hands over her stuff to her. At this, Karisma points out to a 'charger' behind the shopkeeper saying she wants that. When the shopkeeper asks, 'Aap to hamesha regular wala charger...,' she interjects and replies, 'Leti thi (used to take),' before adding that Cred Bounty offering iPhones is what changed her mind. The shopkeeper then adds, 'Maan gaye, aapki kismat aur Cred Bounty ki rehmat dono ko'.

The ad is a frame-by-frame and almost line-by-line throwback to a Nirma ad from the late 1980s. The original ad, which released in 1989, featured famous TV actor Dipika Chikhlia, who is best known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. The ad immortalised the line 'Maan gaye aapki paarkhi nazar (I am in awe of your sharp eye),' and made it part of pop culture.

Fans and celebs alike loved the throwback. Singer Rekha Bhardwaj replied to the video where it was posted by Cred, saying, "This takes me back." Several fans commented on Karisma's post too. One fan wrote, "Full nostalgia trip." Another fan added, "This has such a cool 90s vibe. Those ads were great."

Cred has been known for its innovative ad campaigns. In the past, it has roped in names like Jackie Shroff, Bappi Lahiri and sportspersons like Neeraj Chopra and Kapil Dev for some out-of-the-box campaigns that have gone viral on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail