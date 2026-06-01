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Karisma Kapoor says she initially rejected her role in Brown: ‘How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?’

Karisma Kapoor will be seen in the role of a cop in the series, which also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Jun 01, 2026 10:09 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Brown, a new web series which is set to premiere on Zee5 on June 5. The actor plays a cop in the gritty crime thriller set in Kolkata. In a chat with news agency ANI, she revealed that initially she had turned down the script but was later convinced to do it. (Also read: Brown trailer: Karisma Kapoor transforms into a broken alcoholic cop hunting a serial killer in Kolkata. Watch)

What Karisma said

Karisma Kapoor in a still from Brown.

Speaking to ANI, Karisma shared, "Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness."

Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age. "I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.

Meanwhile, director Abhinay Deo explained how he wants his show to become a human story. "It should become a human story. We can play with some characters in a way that when people watch it, they will find themselves in those characters, in those traumas, in their struggles, their fears, and their anguish. We all have a lot of grey shades. While making Brown, I had in my mind that this is a series that will force people to think," he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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