Karisma Kapoor says she initially rejected her role in Brown: ‘How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?’
Karisma Kapoor will be seen in the role of a cop in the series, which also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.
Actor Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Brown, a new web series which is set to premiere on Zee5 on June 5. The actor plays a cop in the gritty crime thriller set in Kolkata. In a chat with news agency ANI, she revealed that initially she had turned down the script but was later convinced to do it. (Also read: Brown trailer: Karisma Kapoor transforms into a broken alcoholic cop hunting a serial killer in Kolkata. Watch)
What Karisma said
Speaking to ANI, Karisma shared, "Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness."
Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age. "I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.
About Brown{{/usCountry}}
About Brown{{/usCountry}}
Karisma plays Rita Brown, a once-respected police officer now consumed by alcoholism, trauma and emotional isolation while investigating a brutal murder case. Her life takes another turn when the daughter of a powerful businessman is murdered, forcing Rita back into active duty. As the investigation unfolds, Rita teams up with Inspector Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma), a grieving widower struggling with survivor’s guilt. Together, they begin tracking a serial killer whose crimes are rooted in disturbing ideas surrounding morality and punishment.{{/usCountry}}
Karisma plays Rita Brown, a once-respected police officer now consumed by alcoholism, trauma and emotional isolation while investigating a brutal murder case. Her life takes another turn when the daughter of a powerful businessman is murdered, forcing Rita back into active duty. As the investigation unfolds, Rita teams up with Inspector Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma), a grieving widower struggling with survivor’s guilt. Together, they begin tracking a serial killer whose crimes are rooted in disturbing ideas surrounding morality and punishment.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, director Abhinay Deo explained how he wants his show to become a human story. "It should become a human story. We can play with some characters in a way that when people watch it, they will find themselves in those characters, in those traumas, in their struggles, their fears, and their anguish. We all have a lot of grey shades. While making Brown, I had in my mind that this is a series that will force people to think," he said.
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