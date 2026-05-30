Brown trailer: Karisma Kapoor transforms into a broken alcoholic cop hunting a serial killer in Kolkata. Watch

After years of being remembered as one of Bollywood’s biggest commercial stars of the 1990s and early 2000s, Karisma Kapoor is now embracing a far darker and emotionally layered space with her upcoming OTT series Brown. The neo-noir psychological crime thriller, set in the morally fractured world of Kolkata, marks a major shift from the glamorous screen image audiences long associated with the actor. The newly released trailer of Brown immediately establishes a bleak and emotionally unsettling tone. Karisma appears as Rita Brown, a once-respected police officer now consumed by alcoholism, trauma and emotional isolation while investigating a brutal murder case. Brown trailer: Karisma Kapoor plays a shattered cop chasing a serial killer in haunting thriller.

A murder case that becomes deeply personal Set against the haunting backdrop of Kolkata, Brown follows Rita Brown (Karisma Kapoor), a former top cop who has largely withdrawn from the system after personal and professional breakdowns. Her life takes another turn when the daughter of a powerful businessman is murdered, forcing Rita back into active duty. As the investigation unfolds, Rita teams up with Inspector Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma), a grieving widower struggling with survivor’s guilt. Together, they begin tracking a serial killer whose crimes are rooted in disturbing ideas surrounding morality and punishment.

According to the official synopsis, “As they close in on a killer who understands pain as intimately as they do, the case begins to mirror their own fractured psyches–forcing both to confront buried trauma, unresolved guilt, and the demons that threaten to consume them.”

Karisma Kapoor embraces vulnerability on screen For Karisma Kapoor, Brown represents one of the most emotionally demanding roles of her career. After making her OTT debut with Mentalhood in 2020, the actor now steps into significantly darker territory with Rita Brown.

Speaking about the role, Karisma Kapoor said, “Rita Brown is unlike any character I’ve played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her. What drew me to Brown was the emotional honesty of the writing. There’s no attempt to glamorise pain or simplify human relationships. As an actor, that was deeply fulfilling because it pushed me to tap into emotions that are very raw and real. Over the years, I’ve played many strong women, but Rita’s strength lies in her fragility and silence as much as in her courage. Living with this character stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling, and I think that’s what made the journey so personal and transformative for me.”

A thriller built around emotional damage Director Abhinay Deo explained that Brown intentionally moves away from standard crime-thriller formulas. He said, “Brown is not just a crime story, it’s an exploration of damaged individuals trying to find meaning and redemption in a broken system. Rita Brown is a deeply layered character, and her journey is as much internal as it is external. We wanted to create a world that feels raw, unsettling, and real, where every character operates in shades of grey. The narrative challenges perceptions of justice and morality, making it a deeply engaging experience.”

That emotional darkness also shapes the show visually. Kolkata becomes more than just a setting in Brown. Its crowded streets, fading architecture and social unrest appear deeply tied to the emotional instability of the characters themselves.

Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a pivotal role in the series, shared, “What I enjoyed about Brown is that it keeps unfolding layer by layer. There’s suspense, but there’s also a lot of emotional depth in the writing, which makes it feel more personal than just a conventional thriller. As an actor, those are the worlds I have always enjoyed being part of. And of course, seeing Kolkata become such an integral part of the storytelling made it even more special for me”.