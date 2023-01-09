Karisma Kapoor is high on swag as she shares mirror selfie with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan; calls it 'group for life'

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with actor-sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. She posted a monochrome mirror selfie with them. The trio looked cool as they posed for the camera. All of them were all smiles in the rare selfie shared by Karisma on Sunday. She called it ‘Group for life.’ On Sunday, Kareena and Saif along with Taimur visited Karisma's house for a get together. Later in the day, all of them visited Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's house. Along with fans, Ekta Kapoor reacted to Karisma's mirror selfie. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's home; fans ask ‘is Taimur excited to meet Raha?')

In the picture, Karisma stood with Saif and Kareena in a lift. Saif opted for a shirt with distressed jeans. He can be seen in shoes and spectacles. Kareena wore a white shirt with pants. She accessorised her look with dark sunglasses and carried a fanny bag. Kareena wore an oversized shirt with pair of pants. She also opted for dark sunglasses and kept her hair open. Karisma took the selfie with her smartphone by looking into the mirror. While Saif looked into Karisma's phone, Kareena looked straight. All of them struck a cool pose as they got clicked.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Group for life (black and red heart emojis).” She used ‘family love’ as the hashtag. TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “You are looking so young.”

Reacting to the post, one of Karisma's fans wrote, “Looking mind blowing both of you (Kareena and Karisma).” Another fan commented, “Both are looking so pretty @therealkarismakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan (heart emojis).” Other fan wrote, “East or west Karisma is the best.” “Beauty does not age, proved @therealkarismakapoor”, added one.

Karisma and Kareena are the daughters of actor Randhir Kapoor and actor Babita Kapoor. Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple is blessed with two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Karisma got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay got divorced through mutual consent.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta as her upcoming project. Saif will be next seen in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

