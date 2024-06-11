Karisma Kapoor stuns on magazine cover ahead of 50th birthday, fans call her ‘timeless beauty’

Karisma Kapoor is still one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood, and her latest photoshoot is proof. Karisma, 49, features on the cover of Grazia magazine's June issue and rocks a rather different style of outfits than what she is known for. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor saved me: Her first co-star Harish recalls drowning incident during Prem Qaidi shoot) Karisma Kapoor rocks the laid back vibe in new photoshoot for Grazia.

Karisma's unending charisma

On the cover, she is seen wearing a pastel blue top with a beige trench coat and matching pleated pants. Her hair gives off a easy breezy vibe and her make up is mostly minimal with red lips and lot of blush with bare eyes. More pictures show her in similar easy outfits such as a blue tank top, a blue co-ord shirt and shorts sets, some shiny leather loafers and an overall relaxed aesthetic.

Fans of the actor loved her new look. Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta wrote, “She’s the chicest.” A person called her ‘Timeless beauty!’ Karisma celebrates her 50th birthday on June 25 this year. Another fan wrote, “Holy cow, this lady doesn't seem to age at all. I had a crush on her from Dil Toh Pagal Hai and I still have a crush on her to this day.” Another comment read, “One of the finest actress in Bollywood.”

What's next for Karisma?

In the accompanying interview to the magazine, Karisma talked about what inspires her now. “I think today it’s fun that I get to do a job where I can dress for myself – whether it’s events or endorsements – I can be myself. Yes, we’re working but I can portray myself the way I am and how I want to be. And maybe that can be inspirational to others as well. One compliment I really take well is that a lot of people like my fashion sense and it’s not just for the movies I did. I’m just being myself. I dress for myself. I don’t follow trends and brands and things," she said.

Karisma was last seen in Netflix murder mystery Murder Mubarak. The film did not get much love from critics. Her next release will be Brown, which recently premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.