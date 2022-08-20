Fans can't keep calm as Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan groove at David Dhawan’s birthday bash, Watch

Filmmaker David Dhawan hosted his 71st birthday bash in Mumbai and a new video from the party has surfaced on the internet. It features David’s son and actor Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan on the dance floor, and grooving to a song. Needless to say, it has left fans excited! (Also read: Anupam Kher calls himself and Kartik Aaryan ‘superstars’)

In the video, Kartik Aaryan and Varun are seen taking over the stage together on the song Bom Diggy Diggy. They even matched their dance steps as the crowd cheered for them. While Kartik had a casual look in denim pants and a t-shirt, Varun too sported an off-duty look in a white tee and jeans.

Their dance performance is now being shared by fanclubs on social media. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Watching them together it just wow. my forever favs”. “Gym buddies reunited,” commented another fan as both the actors are into fitness.

Besides Kartik, David’s birthday party was also attended by several celebrities of Bollywood. Actors like Arjun Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Anupam Kher and others were snapped arriving at the party. It was held at JW Marriott in Juhu of Mumbai.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which revived Bollywood films at the box office post pandemic. He is currently working on his next film Satyaprem ki Katha. Besides this, he also has Freddy, alongside Alaya F and an untitled project by director Kabir Khan. He is also the lead actor for David’s son Rohit Dhawan’s upcoming film Shehzada.

Varun Dhawan’s last outing was Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will be next seen in his first horror-comedy, Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it has Kriti Sanon and will release on November 25. Apart from this, Varun recently wrapped up filming for Bawaal, with co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

