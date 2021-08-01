Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan begins Freddy shoot, says he is 'venturing into an uncharted territory' with romantic thriller
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan begins Freddy shoot, says he is 'venturing into an uncharted territory' with romantic thriller

Freddy will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. The actor described it as a 'romantic thriller'.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in films like Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

A day after announcing his upcoming romantic thriller titled Freddy, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan announced that he has commenced the shooting in Mumbai on Sunday.

Kartik took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the film set. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Now shooting #Freddy."

The upcoming movie will be produced by Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur.

Ferry will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh,

Speaking about the movie, an ecstatic Kartik said, "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures." The actor also said that he is looking forward to bringing the romantic thriller to life.

He added, "I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller. It also marks my first collaboration with a visionary like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jayu and Shashanka. Couldn't have asked for a better team on this new journey."

Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor’s ‘productive weekend’ with Karisma Kapoor: Lavish feast and food coma, watch

Freddy marks Ekta and Shashanka Ghosh's second film after the hit flick Veere Di Wedding, which had released in 2018.

Apart from Freddy, Kartik has Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Hansal Mehta's Captain India. Kartik will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Topics
kartik aaryan ekta kapoor bollywood

