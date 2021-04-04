Ekta Kapoor shares note on break-ups: 'But trust me there are advantages in getting dumped'

Ekta Kapoor has shared an interesting note on social media, while also commenting her own love life. The note talks of all small things one may imagine for a beautiful relationship, but ends with a breakup. Sharing the note on her Instagram, Ekta called it her 'life', adding there are advantages of being dumped.

Ekta shared a note by restaurant and bar designer Freddy Birdy. The note said, "If you are single you will meet someone in a coffee shop and you will want to hold their hand, not just over coffee, but every single morning of your life, watch every single Netflix show, [sometimes even an Alt Balaji show ] together in bed, roam without a care through supermarket aisles to buy a loaf of bread thinking you are baguette-shopping in Paris, then actually plan long romantic trips to quaint unheard of beaches off the map in Thailand or Sri Lanka, wondering if they like their eggs double fried or the yolks runny, whether your children will look more like you or them, and then suddenly they will pick up their misspelt container of cappuccino and forever walk out of your life."

She captioned her post as, "My life in words said by the eloquent @freddy_birdy ... but trust me there are advantages in getting dumped... let the ones who want to leave, leave with their misspelt cappuccino containers. Ok bye (aao toh welcome, jao to bheed kam)."

Ekta Kapoor has rarely opened up about her love life. In January 2019, she welcomed a baby boy, Ravie, via surrogacy. Last year, she said in an interview, “I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because I am not gonna do anything just for the sake of it. I have always been such a nonconformist, there was no way I would...(conform to marriage).”

The post got immediate love from many of her industry colleagues and friends. Neena Gupta, among 13,667 others, liked the post and Riddhima Pandit commented, "Abzolutely."

