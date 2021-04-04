Kangana Ranaut shares edited video of Karan Johar dancing to her song, calls it 'best video of Chali Chali challenge'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been urging fans to record and share videos of them dancing to her latest song, Chali Chali, has shared a mash-up video featuring filmmaker Karan Johar and even called it "best video so far".

Kangana plays the titular role of late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming trilingual biopic, Thalaivi. The first song for the film, Chali Chali came out recently and Kangana's social media challenge is for the promotion of the same. Kangana shared the fan-made mash-up and tweeted, "Best video so far #ChaliChaliChallenge."

Kangana and Karan have been at logger heads ever since she first called him 'flagbearer of nepotism in Bollywood', during her appearance in his chat show, Koffee with Karan. Kangana often blames him for wrong practices in the Hindi film industry. After keeping mum for some time, Karan dismissed all allegations.

However, he has refrained from saying mean words for the actor, and even praised her skills. Last year, he even claimed he'd approach Kangana if he finds a role suitable for her. "So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we’ve met, we’ve greeted each other graciously. Whatever may have been said or insinuated in print, I think I’m too old and wise to hold any kind of malice in my heart for anybody. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana," he had told Mumbai Mirror.

Kangana's choreographer for the song, Brindha Gopal was one of the first ones to respond to her social media challenge. Brindha wrote, "Beautiful and gorgeous Kangana dancing so gracefully and bringing out the best as Jaya amma. Huge fan of Jaya amma. #Thalaivithemovie Let’s all do the #hookstepchallenge and see the best ones!! This is mine!! ⁦@KanganaTeam."

Kangana tweeted, "Master ji you are stealing my thunder.... ha ha thank you for being so patient with me it is easier for me to fight with swords or machine guns but I can never catch that damn beat .... thank you for making it happen it’s all your hard work and love ... I miss you so much."

Thalaivi tells the story of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister through various stages of her life. Right from her struggles in the film world to reaching stardom and then entering politics. The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres on April 23.