Ekta Kapoor shares unseen pic with Amitabh Bachchan as her film Goodbye goes on floor: 'This is how it started'

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Friday shared an old unseen black and white picture with actor Amitabh Bachchan and her father, actor Jeetendra as her film Goodbye began shooting. Taking to Instagram, she shared a post of her younger self along with the two actors and captioned it saying, "This is how it started".

In another post, she shared mahurat pictures and wrote, "..this is how it’s ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor Iv been waiting to work with ... who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir / uncle ! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye @amitabhbachchan @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @sarkarshibasish #VikasBahl @rashmika_mandanna @balajimotionpictures @reliance.entertainment #TheGoodCompany #BalajiMotionPictures".

The Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment film directed by Vikas Bahl has gone on-floors. The film stars Amitabh and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film’s mahurat shot took place on Thursday in Mumbai. While Rashmika has already started shooting for the film, Amitabh will be joining the shoot on April 4.

Goodbye marks the reunion of Vikas and Ekta Kapoor, who have previously collaborated on critically acclaimed films such as Lootera and Udta Punjab, both of which went onto become critically acclaimed films.

Elated about Goodbye, Ekta said, “Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!”

Goodbye will have Amitabh rejoining work amid the Covid-19 pandemic after taking the first dose of the vaccine. The actor took to his blog on Friday morning to share his experience. "DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," he wrote.

