Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka completes filming after just 10 days

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 13:42 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming thriller film, Dhamaka, has wrapped filming after 10 days. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the shoot was planned to the tee, and mostly restricted to a hotel in Powai.

The entire crew was put up at the hotel, creating a bio-bubble during filming. Only a few action sequences were shot outdoors.

A source said, “Since the unit comprised 300 people, the entire hotel was booked by the production team. The filmmaker and his team adhered to the necessary safety protocols, and ensured that no outsiders were allowed into the hotel. In fact, the hotel staff was also instructed to stay put during the period, thus creating a bio-bubble of sorts.”

Kartik plays a journalist in Dhamaka, which is about a television channel’s live coverage of a terrorist attack. The film was carefully storyboarded before filming began.

The source continued, “Ram sir had planned each scene, including where every actor would stand and what the camera angle would be. Thanks to the intense prep, Kartik knew his character like the back of his hand. It saved the unit a lot of time. While the shoot went overtime on a few occasions, they would usually call it a day after eight hours of filming. Kartik, who had allotted 14 days to the film, was happy to wrap it up before time. This is the first mainstream Hindi film that has been shot in such a short period.”

On Thursday, Kartik had shared a video from the outdoor set of the film. It looked like they were filming a rooftop scene featuring a helicopter. The green-screen set had been erected on a barren stretch of land.

