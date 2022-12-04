Kartik Aaryan begins pre birthday celebration of pet Katori, Farah Khan says 'I'll come with Smoochy'

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a cute picture with his dog Katori. He shared that he has begun his pet's pre birthday celebrations on Saturday. He started the celebrations by watching his latest film, Freddy which recently saw its release on December 2. Along with fans, filmmaker Farah Khan reacted to his post with Katori.(Also read: Farah Khan has a hilarious reaction to Kartik Aaryan's ‘diet food’)

Kartik shared a selfie with his pet dog and in it, Kartik wore a checked shirt and a cap on his head. Behind him and Katori, his movie, Freddy was playing on his big television. He gave a big smile while posing with his cute dog at home. Farah Khan said she would like to come to Katori's birthday party with her own dog, Smoochy.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Pre Bday celebration of Katori begins by watching #Freddy on @disneyplushotstar (upside down smiling face and black heart emojis).” Farah Khan commented, “I'll come for Katori's bday party…with Smoochy (laughing).” Choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote, “Katori loves Hardy and Freddy.”

Reacting to the picture, one of Kartik's fans commented, “How can these two be so cute?” Another fan wrote, “Koki Katori watching Freddy Hardy (black heart emoji).” Other fan commented, “Freddy is trending on Number 1 since the release (clapping emoji). Congratulations superstar.” “Kartik and Katori and Kartik look cute together on frame”, added another person. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the picture of Kartik with Katori.

Kartik recently saw the release of Freddy, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Alaya F along with Kartik. The film also stars Jeniffer Piccinato. Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is all slated to release in the theatres on June 29, 2023. Apart from Kartik, Kiara Advani is also a part of the film. He also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

