When Kartik Aaryan revealed he didn't have enough money for a portfolio: ‘I’d crop my face out of group photos’

As Kartik Aaryan turns 33 on Wednesday, he will also celebrate the long and successful journey he has had in his career. From being an outsider to becoming the face of popular cinema with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, to taking the mantle of Bhool Bhulaiyaa from Akshay Kumar to getting wide critical acclaim for films such as Freddy and Dhamaka – he has seen it all over the past one decade. Can you then, believe, that he did not enough money to get a portfolio made when he was looking for a break in films? Kartik had opened up about the struggles in an interview with Humans of Bombay in 2019. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan wishes exes Sara and Ananya didn't speak about him on KWK)

When Kartik scanned Facebook for auditions

Kartik Aaryan turns 33 on Wednesday.(PTI)

In the long interview, Kartik Aaryan had talked about his initial days and said he was sceptical of his parents' reactions of his dream of becoming an actor, so he thought he'd move to Mumbai for college and try his luck. Once he reached college, he stayed in a hostel when he would search for auditions. Since he had no contacts, all he'd do is "type keywords like, ‘Actor Needed’ on Facebook".

'Couldn't afford portfolio'

Sharing in detail how he would have to travel for six hours thrice a week to look for opportunities, he added that he started getting few seconds' parts in advertisements, but he still had limited money. "I had limited finances. I couldn’t even afford a portfolio — I’d crop my face out of group photos to send to agents! All the while I’d skip college to give auditions and my parents didn’t know about any of this. Once I saw an ad for a film audition and decided to go for it. They liked me and auditioned me many times. My final audition script was the monologue that then became my identity."

Kartik stayed in a flat with 12 boys till his third film

Kartik also revealed that soon after he was finalised for the part in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he called up his mom from Andheri railway station and told her about it. Adding that he stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till his third film, Kartik also said that his mom wanted him to finish his college degree, and he wrote the exams while many people in the “exam hall were clicking photos” with him.

Kartik's recent projects

Kartik had a slow start this year when he featured in Shehzada – the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Alu Vaikunthapurramulu. Apart from making a cameo in Liuv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kartik featured in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which brought back critical acclaim and box office success for the star.

Kartik now has a few projects lined up for release in the coming year. These include Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.

