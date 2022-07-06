Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success, Kartik Aaryan is latest Bollywood celeb to fly to Europe. See pics

Kartik Aaryan is the latest in the list of Bollywood celebrities who flew to Europe this summer, including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and family, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has flown to Europe. Early Wednesday, Kartik shared a solo picture from a riverside. Also read: Even Shabana Azmi has noticed how half of Bollywood is in London right now, shares a list

Kartik shared his solo picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Somewhere in Europe." He is seen in sweater and denims, paired with boots, as he poses on a bridge with a river flowing underneath.

A fan commented on his post, “A1 since Day1.” Another said, “Someone is looking handsome.” A fan also called his post, “Perfect.” A fan also called it, “Breathtaking!” A few fans guessed Kartik clicked the picture in Amsterdam.

Kartik Aaryan is in Europe.

On Tuesday, Kartik had announced his arrival in Europe with a group picture from the airport. All of them are seen with their back to the camera in the picture that went with the caption, “Euro Trip begins.” He shared the same pic on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Vacation mode.” Several reports suggest that he has gone there with his team to celebrate the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan with his friends.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected ₹230.75 crore worldwide since its release on May 20, the Anees Bazmee directorial received positive response from critics and audiences for its entertaining storyline and performances by Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Kiara Advani and Kartik.

Talking about its success, Kartik said at an event, "It feels really good. I didn't know that we will be able to revive the industry. We did hope the film will do well. To be honest we expected it will cross ₹100 crore. We never thought it will cross ₹200 crore mark. It is above our expectations."

He added, “We were confident that family audience will enjoy it as it is an entertaining film. What amazed me was the reaction of kids, like three-year-old children are singing 'Hare Ram...'. It all feels unreal. We never thought it will penetrate so much.”

