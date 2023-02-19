Kartik Aaryan gets challan for leaving car in no parking zone during temple visit, Police tease him with hilarious post

Ahead of the release of his film Shehzada on Friday, actor Kartik Aaryan visit the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actor arrived with his parents for the darshan but got into some trouble with traffic laws. As per a report in ANI, the traffic police booked a challan in his name for parking his luxury car in no parking zone.

The police shared the picture of Kartik's Lamborghini car on their Twitter handle along with a quirky caption, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

Although the traffic police blurred the number plate of the actor's vehicle, the number plate of the vehicle can be clearly seen. The police did not shared details about how much the challan was. A traffic officer said that whoever has a vehicle, even if it is an actor, if the vehicle is parked in no parking zone, the police will do its job.

Twitter users reacted to the post as well. “Kya ye shjada ka pramotion hai (Is this a promotion for Shehzada),” asked a person. “No need to blank the number plate. Though its very easy to read the number and find who the name of bellwood actor,” wrote another.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. Itis an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film witnessed a low start at the box office. As per estimate by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shehzada raked in ₹6 crore on its opening day.

#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer... National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull... #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹6 cr [ /-]. #India biz," Taran tweeted.

