Kartik Aaryan gets birthday surprise from family, Kriti Sanon says 'I have the best gift for you'. See pics

Kartik Aaryan has shared a glimpse of how his family gave him a pleasant surprise as they ringed in his 32nd birthday at midnight. The actor's parents brought him a chocolate cake and their pet Katori too joined in the cake-cutting ceremony. It set by Kartik's side as went on to cut the cake. Also read: KRK calls Ajay Devgn ‘2nd biggest superstar’, rates Kartik Aaryan on top

Sharing the pictures from the birthday celebration at home, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “In every birth I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori and Kiki.”

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday at midnight.

Many of his fans and industry friends went on to wish him in the comments section. But it was Kriti Sanon whose comment bagged attention. She wrote, “Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for you.. stay tuned!” hinting at their upcoming project, Shehzada.

Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote, “Happy birthday KA!” Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year! May sky be the limit.” Ronit Roy also wrote, “Happy Birthday. I love you Koki.”

A fan wrote, “Happiness birthday to my one and only fav actor and my dream crush... Always be shine as you are shinning... Stay blessed happy and healthy always... Love you loads... I know I don't get a reply from you.. but I really ur maddest fan... And it's my dream to meet you in my life and I can do it.” Another said, “Happy Birthday Kartik… here is to keep Punching above the sky.”

Kartik has come a long way from being the monologue guy from the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He delivered one of the highest grossing Bollywood films this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is currently working on his next with Kiara Advani titled Satyaprem Ki Katha. He is also looking forward to the release of Freddy on Disney+ Hotar on December 2 and has yet another film with Kriti Sanon, Shehzada in pipeline.

