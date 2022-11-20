KRK calls Ajay Devgn ‘2nd biggest superstar’, rates Kartik Aaryan on top: 'Boycott Bollywood is just drama...'

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan has called Kartik Aaryan the ‘number 1 superstar’ and Ajay Devgn ‘second biggest superstar’ in his latest tweet on Sunday. He hailed Ajay for being able to pull the audience to the theatres with his latest release, Drishyam 2. The film recorded the second biggest opening of Bollywood this year. Also read: Drishyam 2 box office day 2 collection: Ajay Devgn film soars high, earns ₹21.5 crore in India

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, KRK tweeted, "For me @ajaydevgn is 2nd biggest super star in Bollywood, if he can pull public to theatres to watch a dry film like #Drishyam2. He is endorsing Pan Masala also. Means Boycott Bollywood is also just a drama and such drama can’t stop Ajay. No.1 super star is still @TheAaryanKartik."

In his following tweets, he listed Akshay Kumar on the third position and wrote, “There was a time when 3 Khans were on TOP. Waqt Kisi Ka Nahi Hai (time belongs to none).”

KRK tweeted about Ajay Devgn on Sunday.

A day before, he had tweeted, “Finally almost after 3years @ajaydevgn has defeated me. My business prediction of film Drishyam2 has become wrong. Means I am still holding 99.9 percent accuracy record of film business.”

Drishyam 2 is based on Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam movie series -- Drishyam (2013) and its 2021 sequel. Ajay's Drishyam 2 takes forward the story of his character Vijay Salgoankar and his family -- wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav) after they are involved in a murder case.

Talking about making a successful Hindi remake of a south film, director Abhishek Pathak told PTI in an interview, "Drishyam is a loved brand. That film is made for Malayalam audiences. We have to make it for the pan India audience and so the writing has to be that way. The idea was also to make it stand out. The USP of Drishyam is the thrill, the suspense element. You have to use that and make it into your own adaptation so that people will find something new in the Hindi version.”

