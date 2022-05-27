Kartik Aaryan gets scolding from his manager for being late to her wedding, writes sweet note for her. Watch

Kartik Aaryan, who has been busy with the promotions of his new film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, recently took time out of his hectic schedule to attend his manager's wedding. Kartik shared pictures and videos from the wedding and reception on Instagram on Friday, one of which showed the actor's manager scolding him for being late for her wedding. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beats Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi's 1st week collection, races towards ₹100 cr

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the selfie video, Kartik called the bride Janahavi infront of the camera, and shared that she got married. She then scolded him and said, "Kartik Aaryan came late to my wedding. Just make note. He did not turn up for actual wedding." Kartik replied, "Mai tere chauthe phere pe aaya (I came when you were taking your fourth phere)." She then told him to shut up.

Kartik also shared pictures with the bride and the groom, as well as his other friends. One of the videos showed a friend of his stopping the actor's way by standing in front of his car, and he teased her by calling her Manjulika- the ghost in his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He wrote a sweet message for Janahavi in the caption, asking her new husband to take care of her. The caption read, "Nothing but beautiful (red heart emoji). Congratulations @rjanahavi !! @rustomu ji inka khayal rakhna (take care of her)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik arrived in Pune on Friday to promote his new release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a standalone sequel to the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has collected a total of Rs. 92 crore in its first week in theatres and continues to grow strong at the box office. The film also marked Kartik's biggest opener with its first-day earnings of ₹14.11 crore. It also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada, a drama-action film directed by Rohit Dhawan in which he stars opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON