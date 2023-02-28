Kartik Aaryan, Nushrrat Bharuccha, Sunny Singh have Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunion at Abhishek Pathak's reception

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 producer Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi's wedding reception served as a reunion for the film cast including Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj recently. The film cast came together for the celebrations and posed for pictures together. Shivaleeka has now shared a few group pictures of all of them together from the reception. Also read: Kartik Aaryan reacts to Kangana Ranaut calling him self-made: 'When someone like her...'

Sharing several photos on Instagram, Shivaleeka wrote, “Happily ever after party!” While Abhishek was in a black suit with a shimmery detail, Shivaleeka was in a short blue gown with a long train at the after party. The newlyweds posed several romantic poses in the pics shared by Shivaleeka.

A group picture also shows Kartik in a white t-shirt and grey suit, Nushrratt in a red gown with a thigh-high slit and Sunny in a black T-shirt, trousers paired with a black jacket. They are also joined by Ishita who played the role of Kusum in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. She had also starred in the first part which did not have Sunny among the cast members. Another picture shows the newlyweds standing between Kartik and Sunny and others.

Abhishek is currently basking in the success of his directorial venture, Drishyam 2 (2022). Nushrratt just saw the release of her film Selfiee, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Chhorii 2.

Kartik just saw the release of his film Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film however failed to fulfil the expectations at the box office amid mixed reviews. He had a successful 2022 with blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and a well appreciated thriller on OTT, Freddy. He is currently filming for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

Sunny had joined Kartik and Nushrratt for 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which turned out to be a hit. Sunny is currently working on his big budget project, Adipurush, in which he will be seen in the role of Lakshman. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan among the lead cast.

